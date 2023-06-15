Family of Gracie Spinks campaign to bring changes in stalking complaints on second anniversary of her tragic death

A four-week jury inquest is set to commence at the end of October with scope to decide whether more could have been done to save the 23-year-old.

Gracie was stabbed to death at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton where she kept her horse Paddy on June 18, 2021.

The body of Michael Sellars, who she had reported to police for stalking in the weeks before her death, was found nearby on the same day.

Gracie with beloved horse, Paddy

Among those being called to give evidence are officers who were at the scene on the day of her murder and the officers investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) afterwards.

The IOPC investigation came about after it emerged that a bag of murder weapons were found very close to the stables and handed in to police in the weeks leading up to Gracie’s death.

This week Gracie’s family – mum and dad Richard Spinks and Alison Heaton and brother and sister Tom and Abi – are marking the second year since the death of their daughter and sister.

Speaking about the anniversary, dad Richard, 68, said: "It has really moved fast, we’ve all said that. I can’t believe its two years. We’re all a bit up and down – especially near the anniversary. We go to the graveside.

It is now two years since Gracie Spinks was killed

“But it’s kind of like the lull before the storm, no man’s land, at the moment. We’re just waiting for the inquest really. It’s a jury inquest, which is what we wanted – so we can get everyone in.

"It’s going to be, I don’t know, horrendous really, going through all the details but we have a really good barrister working for us.

“I think that’s (the inquest) what’s caused a lot of the anxiety and pressure with the family but it’s got to be done, we’ve got to do our best and try and make some changes.

"It’s our chance to get it out there and make the police forces think ‘we better do something about this’. We won’t get another big shot like this.

Parents of Gracie Spinks - Richard Spinks and Alison Heaton.

"The plan is to get all the police forces to make changes in how they deal things – to have coordinators that deal with stalking reports.”

In the aftermath of Gracie’s murder her family began a campaign to see police forces across the country take the issue of stalking more seriously.

Gracie’s Law strives for robust and standardised procedures in every police force across the country, including training for all officers and dedicated stalking units.

A petition in support of the new law was presented to parliament in January last year.

Gracie Spinks' family led a march, protesting violence against women.

Though most forces have yet to take action on the recommendations made during a Commons debate by Rachel McLean MP, Secretary of State for Safeguarding at the time.

Speaking about the campaign, Richard said: “It’s given us a point of focus, because if we achieve something and make changes Gracie’s death wouldn’t have been for nothing.

"I don’t want her to just be a quote or a name on a list of murder victims – this will be Gracie’s legacy, that changes have been made in her name.”

After two years Richard says dark days strike quite suddenly, when memories are sparked by chance encounters in everyday life.

He said: “You see people in the street and see girls the same size with the same hair, or you hear a song on the radio, you go to a place where she used to go.

"All these reminders are constantly around, then there are dreams and waking up in the night – all sorts of stuff.

Gracie Spinks

"It’s horrible but you have to keep going, moving forward. But I’m quite happy to talk about Gracie and what we’re trying to do, I take a great strength in that.”

Richard, a former DJ on Peak 107, still presents a late show on North Derbyshire Radio to keep busy - however he takes his greatest solace from Jiu Jitsu.

He was introduced to Mind, Body and Spirit Martial Arts in Brampton 17 years ago when he took up the sport to encourage Gracie and Tom as youngsters.

Gracie and Tom both achieved junior black belt in the sport – however Gracie gave it up for swimming and horses. Richard went on to teach there three nights a week.

He said: “That’s the only relief I get really. You go to a different place when you step on the mat, you can’t really think about anything else when you’re doing that.”

Mum Alison, 52, works as a teaching assistant at Newbold Church School where, this week, children are wearing Gracie’s favourite colour purple in remembrance.

During a fundraising day the school is also holding a cake sale, raising money to pay for a mermaid water feature on the premises – in homage to Gracie’s childhood wish that she could become one of the mythical sea creatures.

The day will be a poignant reminder for mum Alison, as Gracie herself attended the school along with brother and sister Tom and Abi.

Alison, 52, speaking about the event, said: “It’s a bit overwhelming. A lot of the teachers that are still there now taught Gracie.

"It’s a mixture of emotions – feeling proud that they’re doing this for her – but, it’s emotional.