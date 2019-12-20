Mum of Chesterfield's Chris Henchliffe 'heartbroken' by Primark 'One Punch Man' t-shirt

The mum of a Chesterfield soldier who was killed by a single punch has criticised Primark for selling a controversial t-shirt at its town store.

Yvonne Henchliffe lost her son Chris after an altercation outside the Pomegranate Theatre, on Corporation Street, Chesterfield, in the summer of 2016.

Yvonne Henchliffe and her late son, Chris Henchliffe.

It was a crime which shocked the town and a crown court jury ruled the 26-year-old dad was unlawfully killed.

Yvonne, who has become a tireless campaigner against excessive drinking and street violence since the tragedy, says she was ‘heartbroken’ to see Primark selling a range of clothing with a ‘One Punch Man’ logo.

After seeing the items for sale in Nottingham, Yvonne rang the Chesterfield branch of the discount fashion store to see if they stocked the items.

“I called them to see if they are aware that two people have been killed by one punch in our town,” she said.

“It is heartbreaking for me to walk past a logo like that. And it is the same for other members of my family.

“I buy a lot of things from Primark, especially at Christmas, and it is very upsetting.

“It is something which has been raised in other parts of the country, I think in the North East, so it is clearly quite controversial.

“I love my town. It is our town and I feel Primark has let me down on this one, which is a bit disappointing.”

The One Punch Man clothing range is inspired by a Japanese Anime superhero comic character.

Primark told us there was no intention to cause offence.

“We greatly empathise with this customer and we do not condone violence in any way,” the spokesperson said.

“This design is based on a superhero from a popular Japanese animation series available on Netflix.

“Any offence caused by the title of this series on our product is wholly unintentional."