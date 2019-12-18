Chesterfield pub offers free Christmas Day meals for the homeless and vulnerable

A Chesterfield pub and restaurant will be opening its doors on Christmas Day to provide a free meal and some much-needed festive cheer to elderly, homeless and vulnerable people in the town.

The team at Einstein’s, on Holywell Street, have been offering a free Christmas dinner to the needy since the business opened in 2015.

Chesterfield restaurant Einstein's offering free Christmas day dinner. Pictured are Kestutis Bouenis, Connor Siddall and Terileigh Smith.

Connor Siddall, general manager at Einstein’s, said his team was ‘one big family’ and they were keen to put a smile on faces this Christmas.

“We all want to reach out and do what we can to help the people that are most in need over Christmas,” he said.

“Every year we get people from all walks of life who are either vulnerable or just alone on Christmas Day.

“We don't believe that this should ever happen, so we do our part on Christmas Day by offering a free three-course meal, free transport to and from our venue to those that need it as well as good company.

“Nobody should be lonely, hungry or out in the cold on Christmas Day.”

As well as the traditional three course meal, presents are exchanged and staff chat to guests who would otherwise be spending the holidays alone.

Each year staff give up their own time to help spread some festive cheer by working on Christmas Day and serving delicious meals to those most in need.

Thanks to generous donations towards taxi fares from residents, Einstein’s staff are also able to provide free transport to and from the restaurant for guests who have mobility issues or live further out of town.

The free event runs from 12noon until 3pm on Christmas Day.

If you or anyone you know would benefit from the free Christmas dinner at Einstein’s, pop into the restaurant to book your place or call 01246 767177 to speak to a member of staff.

Or you can visit the Einstein's website for more information.