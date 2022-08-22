Mountain rescue team deployed after ill-equipped climber gets stuck in Peak District

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended the incident on Mam Tor at 4.13pm on Saturday, August 20.

A spokesperson said the incident involved a young man who had become cragfast after attempting to climb up the hill via Y gully and required help.

"First team member on scene was nearby and was able to lower down to near the young man and keep him calm,” a post on the Edale Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page said.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to aid the climber who had become stuck on a crag in the Peak District (picture: Edale Mountain Rescue Team)

“As the first vehicle arrived at Mam Nic RV, team members quickly deployed the crag kit to the Trig on the summit.

“A simple one man Rescue was set up and a team member was lowered to the young man where after a swift medical assessment, he was given a helmet to protect him from falling rocks, and then was placed into a rescue harness before being brought up to the summit to be reunited with his grateful parents.

“Other than a bit of pride, he had suffered no injuries, so he could enjoy the rest of the afternoon with his family.”

Issuing a warning, the rescue team added: “Please do not attempt to climb the front face or Y gully of Mam Tor unless you have the correct gear and experience, as it gets very steep and loose near the summit.

“This could have ended in much more tragic circumstances.”