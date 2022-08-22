Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Morley has never participated in a beauty contest before this year.

Sharon Morley, 62, who has entered the final of Miss United Kingdom Endeavour, is raising funds by sleeping rough in Chesterfield this week.

Miss United Kingdom Endeavour is a beauty pageants to inspire, encourage and empower people of all ages and genders by supporting their efforts towards a crown while helping to raise funds for good causes.

Mrs Morley is fundraising with her daughter Emma.

Mrs Morley said: “My daughter and granddaughters have been to beauty pageants, but I have never done it before this year.

“And I'm passionate about this pageant because it helps to raise money for disadvantaged young people who sometimes find themselves homeless or in trouble.”

Each finalist of Miss UK Endeavour needs to organise a fundraiser. Half of the funds can be donated to a charity chosen by the participant, while remaining 50 per cent goes to STREETZ cic.

STREETZ cic is a community interest company which aims to empower and support young people aged 16-23 from disadvantaged backgrounds who have had to sleep rough on the streets.

Finalists will fight for Miss Endeavour title on Saturday, October 1

Mrs Morley, who was born and has spent her entire life in Chesterfield, has decided that her entire fundraising total will be donated to STREETZ cic.

She said: “There are many charities that help homeless people, but STREETZ is a unique organisation as it focuses on young people. And there isn’t a lot of support out there for the youth who find themselves in a hard situation.”

The cause is particularly close to her heart, as her daughter, Emma Gregory, 42 has been forced into rough sleeping in the past.

Mrs Morley's grand daughter participates in beauty pageants as well.

Now Emma is competing for a title of Miss Wigan North West Beauty and raising funds for UK Sepsis Trust.

She will also join her mum next week, during a unique fundraising event.

To collects funds, Mrs Morley and her daughter will spend the entire night on the streets of Chesterfield.

Mrs Morley said: “'I’m just praying, it doesn't rain. But I will go to the street, even if it does. It means so much to STREETZ and is so important for me.”

To have a cover in case of the bad weather, Mrs Morley is planning to camp outside the Winding Wheel. The location will also allow her to be close to the pub goers.

Mrs Morley said: “We'll have collection buckets with us and a big banner explaining what we are doing. We're hoping that people will ask us about it and donate.”

Mrs Morley will stay in the town centre with her husband, daughter and family’s friends from 6pm on Friday, August 26 to 6amon Saturday, August 27.

While Emma will sleep rough on the pavement, her mum will bring a garden chair with her as she suffers from arthritis.

Anyone who would like to join them is welcome and donations are encouraged.