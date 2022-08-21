News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out

Residents evacuated amid three-story building fire in Derbyshire town

People living in flats in a three-story building in Heanor’s Market Place were evacuated yesterday as firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in its roof space.

By Ben McVay
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:23 am

It is understood all residents were safely accounted for and the fire was put out at about 9pm last night (Saturday).

Firefighters were called out to the blaze – which raged throughout the afternoon - at about 4.10pm.

Read More

Read More
Chesterfield thug punched man then careered car into police crash scene
People living in flats in a three-story building in Heanor’s Market Place were evacuated .

Most Popular

A spokesman said the building was a three-story commercial property with flats on the higher floors.

Six fire engines were in attendance – with firefighters using aerial ladders and breathing equipment.

ResidentsPeopleDerbyshireHeanor