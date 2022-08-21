Residents evacuated amid three-story building fire in Derbyshire town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood all residents were safely accounted for and the fire was put out at about 9pm last night (Saturday).

Firefighters were called out to the blaze – which raged throughout the afternoon - at about 4.10pm.

People living in flats in a three-story building in Heanor’s Market Place were evacuated .

A spokesman said the building was a three-story commercial property with flats on the higher floors.