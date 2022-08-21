Residents evacuated amid three-story building fire in Derbyshire town
People living in flats in a three-story building in Heanor’s Market Place were evacuated yesterday as firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in its roof space.
It is understood all residents were safely accounted for and the fire was put out at about 9pm last night (Saturday).
Firefighters were called out to the blaze – which raged throughout the afternoon - at about 4.10pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Former and serving Derbyshire Police officers charged following investigation
-
2
Chesterfield thug punched man then careered car into police crash scene
-
3
Controversial lower speed limits to come into force on busy commuter road between Chesterfield and Sheffield
-
4
Drivers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire set for weekend disruption – including closure of major A-road
-
5
Chesterfield man caught behind wheel “well over” amphetamine and MDMA limit
A spokesman said the building was a three-story commercial property with flats on the higher floors.
Six fire engines were in attendance – with firefighters using aerial ladders and breathing equipment.