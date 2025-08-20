Two young fitness coaches have opened a state-of-the-art gym in a former 1930s cinema building in the Derbyshire Dales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dom Horton and Lewis Meszar launched Tenacity Fitness at St John Street, Wirksworth, signing up nearly 100 members in their first week.

“We’re really pleased with the response so far," said Dom, who lives in Ashover. “Our members are typically aged between 25 and 35, and we currently have more women than men, with the ratio 60% female to 40% male. Most live in Wirksworth, but we also have members from Belper and Duffield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fitness hub is equipped for cross training, high-energy cardio, race event training and strength progression. A recovery suite has ice baths and a sauna.

Tenacity Fitness in Wirksworth offers cross training, high-energy cardio, race event training, strength progression.

Workout space has been created on two floors of the building which was originally a cinema, then became a bingo hall and was latterly occupied by hardware business Stones of Wirksworth.

Dom said: “Quite a few older local people have come in for a look around. They remembered playing bingo here and even watching The Beatles’ movie Yellow Submarine in the late 1960s. You can still see where the cinema screen was. Most fitness studios look like warehouses, but our building has a fascinating history.”

Previous experience of running his own gym at home makes Dom the driving force behind Tenacity Fitness. He said: “I inherited some money when my grandad passed away and told my mum and dad I wanted to use it wisely – not spend it on cars and holidays. I’ve put most of it into the Tenacity business as it’s an investment in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis of Chaddesden previously worked as a personal trainer at Moorways in Derby and is also qualified in sports massage.

Dom Horton, who lives in Ashover, and Lewis Meszar, pictured left, have opened a fitness studio in Wirksworth.

The pair, who are both 20, are supported by coaching professionals Jamie Townshend, 24, who holds a BSc (Hons) in Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation, and Joe Greaves, 29, who devises Tenacity’s training programmes.

Dom and Lewis became friends on a sports course three years ago. They completed the Level 3 Personal Training course at Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall and quickly realised they shared the same ambition of launching their own business.

They have invited their former college lecturers and current cohort of Personal Training students to try out a training session at Tenacity Fitness later in the year.