More families speak up about theft at Chesterfield Royal Hospital - after elderly man has almost £300 taken while being treated
More patients have come forward after the daughter of an elderly man spoke out about repeated thefts at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
They have raised further concerns about security at the hospital, after the Derbyshire Times highlighted the case of an 83-year-old who lost almost £300 while being treated at Chetserfield Royal Hospital.
After arriving at the Emergency and Accident department, Terrance Wagstaff, 83, had his money counted by a nurse who later put it in the envelope, sealed it and wrote down the amount - £270.
When Mr Wagstaff was released from Markham ward three days later, the seal was broken and the money went missing.
Read More
The police carried out an investigation which recently has been closed as a suspect could not be found after the CCTV went missing.
Now more patients and their families have raised concerns, saying they have had similar experiences.
Sharon Rawson said: “The same thing happened to a lady in a ward I was in. She'd just drawn £300 out of her bank to pay a bill when she took ill in the street.
“When she arrived in the hospital a member of staff counted out her money and put it in an envelope ready for safekeeping. She wanted to sign over the back of the now sealed envelope but this was refused.”
“Less than an hour later a family member turned up and asked for the envelope so they could put the money back into her bank account. But it was missing and there was no CCTV then either.”
Denise Watts said: “It happened to my mum too... a couple of times...I personally put money into mum’s handbag while she was in hospital.
“When I made my daily visit she would ask for some money for a newspaper and there was nothing in her purse. We did lodge a complaint but nothing came of it!!”
Deb Ford said: “Surely a receipt should be issued detailing the amount received. My aunt had money disappear from her purse whilst in A&E.
“We were told she should not have had it with her, so we had no comeback. Strangely we were told no CCTV available”
Apart from money, families say other valuables have been taken off patients in Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Pam Russell said: “My mum’s wedding ring was taken off her finger. Absolutely disgusting.”
Sally Clayton-Noakes added: “My mum had her jewellery in her handbag, they took it and lost it. As soon as we said we were contacting police, it turned up like magic in her handbag which three of us had searched and emptied.”
Berenice Groves, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer at the hospital, said: “Patients are asked to not bring valuables to the Trust as unfortunately, we can’t take responsibility for personal belongings.”
The patients and families responded to the statement on Facebook, criticising the hospital’s approach.
Michelle Hawkins said: “What? The hospital should have been liable the moment they took it off him to 'keep safe'.
“If he had been allowed to keep it in his person then, yes, it would be on him. But they took it, so they should return it.”