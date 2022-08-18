Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man wanted in connection with alleged assault
Police are asking the public to help their efforts to track down a Derbyshire man – who they wish to speak to regarding an alleged assault.
Officers have made extensive enquiries to locate Owen Bush, from Derby, in relation to allegations of assault – and have now issued his image to the public to see if they can help.
The 26-year-old also has connections to the Newark and Mansfield areas.
If you have seen Mr Bush, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*427657:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.