Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man wanted in connection with alleged assault

Police are asking the public to help their efforts to track down a Derbyshire man – who they wish to speak to regarding an alleged assault.

By thomas hardwick
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 9:31 am
Officers have made extensive enquiries to locate Owen Bush, from Derby, in relation to allegations of assault – and have now issued his image to the public to see if they can help.

The 26-year-old also has connections to the Newark and Mansfield areas.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police.

If you have seen Mr Bush, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*427657:

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.