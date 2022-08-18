Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man wanted in connection with alleged assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have made extensive enquiries to locate Owen Bush, from Derby, in relation to allegations of assault – and have now issued his image to the public to see if they can help.

The 26-year-old also has connections to the Newark and Mansfield areas.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police.

If you have seen Mr Bush, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*427657:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101