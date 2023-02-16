News you can trust since 1855
How do you pronounce Edensor, Eyam and Calver, pictured clockwise from top (photo credits: Michael Hardy, SWNS, Google)

Mispronounced Derbyshire places: Nine words people from outside Chesterfield always get wrong

If you ask a Derbyshire resident to point you in the direction of Smirkatease, you’re likely to be met with a grin.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago

The village of Somercotes is among a string of place names in the county that first-time visitors find hard to pronounce.

Even veteran locals find it hard to agree on the pronunciation of one Derbyshire town…. so what hope do newcomers have of getting it right!

1. Calow

We're pretty sure that Calow is home to a few 'callow' youths, but that's not how you say the name of the village near Chesterfield. The correct pronunciation is cay-low.

Photo: Submitted

2. Rowsley

This is a tough one....should it be row-sley to rhyme with how or roe-sley to chime with toe? The correct pronunciation is rose-ley.

Photo: Google

3. Crich

Another difficult one for an outsider. Is it Crich as in cry-ch or crit-ch? The answer is cry-ch.

Photo: Google

4. Edensor

Visitors to this beautiful village on the Chatsworth estate just up the road from the Duke and Duchess's stately home could easily be forgiven for calling it eden-saw....the garden of Eden surely couldn't have looked prettier! But the correct pronunciation is en-zer.

Photo: Michael Hardy

