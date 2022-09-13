12 words and phrases that you would only know if you come from Derbyshire

We asked our Facebook followers what word or phrases cause confusion with people who aren’t from around these parts.

The band Dfacto posted: “The bus driver from Matlock to Ashbourne calls all new passengers “Duck” from Matlock to Brassington and “Flower” from there to Ashbun. People down south don’t know what pumps or cobs are.”

Here are other words and phrases that may stump outsiders.

1. Derbyshire words and phrases Craig Steele posts "Ar tha al rate?" This phrase asks how a person is feeling emotionally or physically. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/rawpixel.com) Photo: Stock Adobe/rawpixel.com / Roungroat Photo Sales

2. Derbyshire word and phrases Martin Heath posts: "It's black o'er Bill's mother'. This peculiar phrase predicts bad weather is on its way. (generic photo: Stock Adobe) Photo: Stock Adobe Photo Sales

3. Derbyshire words and phrases Martin Wood suggests : "corseyedge".This is the edge of the pavement. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/MarijaBazarova) Photo: Stock Adobe/MarijaBazarova Photo Sales

4. Derbyshire words and phrases Ann Winterburn comments: "Mardy". This word applies to someone who is childish, sulky or resentful. (generic photo: Stock Adobe/alfa27) Photo: Stock Adobe/alfa27 Photo Sales