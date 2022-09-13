12 words and phrases that you would only know if you come from Derbyshire
Ey up mi duck is the saying that everyone associates with Derbyshire but there are plenty more phrases and words where that came from.
We asked our Facebook followers what word or phrases cause confusion with people who aren’t from around these parts.
The band Dfacto posted: “The bus driver from Matlock to Ashbourne calls all new passengers “Duck” from Matlock to Brassington and “Flower” from there to Ashbun. People down south don’t know what pumps or cobs are.”
Here are other words and phrases that may stump outsiders.
