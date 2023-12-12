A controversial bid to turn a former off-licence shop into a micropub in a north Derbyshire village has finally won backing from council planners despite divided opinions in the neighbourhood.

North East Derbyshire District Council has granted change of use consent to Tarlorchan Rai for his premises at Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh. Mr Rai’s previous application was refused in November 2022 on several grounds including close proximity to other properties.

Objecting to the latest application which includes a two-storey extension, Olga Lycett of Foxcroft Drive commented that the micropub would result in reduced privacy for families as it would overlook houses opposite the site and that the beer garden would be within earshot of neighbouring gardens. She wrote: “This is an assault on our fundamental right to live a safe peaceful life in our own homes and gardens without listening to drunks and rowdy people, no matter how quiet they think they are.”

However, Stephen Highfield of Laurel Drive wrote: “In an area where there are very few places to make communal social contact I do believe a small business such as is proposed would be an ideal addition. Such developments are now very common and differ greatly from traditional public houses with respect to the amount of customers and demographic of the customers they attract. The site itself is reasonably sheltered from other properties by either buildings or large hedges so should not disturb residents that reside nearby and no more than the previous shop that attracted customers and people outside until late in the evening.”

A new micropub is planned for Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh (generic photo: Adobe Stock)