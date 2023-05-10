Tarlochan Rai has set his sights on the old Stop ‘n’ Shop premises at Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh, for his new venture.

His original application was refused by North East Derbyshire Council in November 2022, despite overwhelming support from members of the public which was highlighted in more than 40 letters in favour of the scheme and only six against. Grounds for refusal included that the plan focused on a designated Coal Mining Development High Risk Area and that an assessment or equivalent had not been submitted, that sufficient details of the proposed parking provision had not been submitted and that the proposal, which included a two-storey side extension, would have a significant and unacceptable impact on neighbouring residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Coal Mining Risk Assessment Report has now been submitted ahead of the planning authority making a decision on the revised application. The report states: “In light of the potential risks of instability at the site from the working of shallow coal, it cannot be recommended that development takes place without further investigation to conclusively determine the presence of such workings. It is also recommended that a ground investigation including boreholes and dynamic probing is carried out in order to confirm the depth of rockhead onsite and discern whether there are any areas of deep fill as a result of unlicensed opencast mining.”

A decision on the revised application to convert a former off-licence in Killamarsh into a micropub rests with North East Derbyshire District Council as the planning authority (generic photo: Adobe Stock).

On the subject of roads and parking, another report says: “It is concluded that the development is considered acceptable and that there are no highway safety or efficiency reasons why planning consent for the proposed development should not be granted.”

In his revised proposal for the micropub, the applicant seeks to reduce the customer area by half and limit it to the ground floor, reduce opening hours and have earlier closing times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rai and his family have lived in Killamarsh for 31 years and established the Rai Convenience store. He says in his original application to the council: “Over this period of time we have seen our village double in size with new residents moving into our village. Killamarsh was a mining village where the old residents gathered in our local pubs, and still do! My partner and I would like to provide another gathering place where the old and new residents have the opportunity to socialise in a more relaxed atmosphere. We do understand that residents that are in close proximity to where we propose to have the micropub are concerned about noise, antisocial behaviour, parking and drunkenness but we have taken all this into consideration when planning this.”

The building proposed for the micropub is adjacent to a site formerly occupied by The Bull & Badger pub which closed in 2013 and is now a residential area.