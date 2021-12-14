Metal items from Chesterfield crematorium ashes to help good causes

Metal items recovered from the ashes at Chesterfield and District Crematorium, such as replacement hips and coffin parts, will be donated to charities – with the consent of bereaved next of kin.

The proceeds will help The Air Ambulance Service and Young Lives -v- Cancer, which supports young cancer patients and their families throughout Derbyshire.

Chesterfield crematorium

Chesterfield Borough Council’s joint crematorium committee selected the two charities to be beneficiaries in 2022.

Previous charities have been awarded between £12,000 and £20,000.

A report stated last year’s recipients, Ashgate Hospicecare, used the money to help fund the ‘creation of specialist support needed by community patients to support them following bereavement’.

The national scheme to recycle metals recovered from cremations is overseen by Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management and was adopted by Chesterfield Borough Council in 2007.