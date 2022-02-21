Met Office forecasts snow for parts of Derbyshire this week as Storm Franklin clears
Parts of Derbyshire are likely to see snowfall later this week as the county counts the cost of damage caused by storms Eunice and Franklin.
According to the Met Office, parts of the Peak District will be hit by snow throughout much of the day on Thursday.
Snowfall is most likely on high ground in Buxton and other parts of the High Peak – but areas such as the Hope Valley and Ashbourne could also see snow showers.
Areas hit by flooding in the wake of Storm Franklin, including Matlock and the Derwent valley, could see more rain showers tomorrow.
Thankfully, there is also a lot of dry weather in the forecast for the next few days.
Winds will continue to ease during Monday, February 21, with showers to follow on Tuesday.
No major storms are forecast by the Met Office for the rest of the week, but it is likely to remain breezy.