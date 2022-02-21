Met Office forecasts snow for parts of Derbyshire this week as Storm Franklin clears

According to the Met Office, parts of the Peak District will be hit by snow throughout much of the day on Thursday.

Snowfall is most likely on high ground in Buxton and other parts of the High Peak – but areas such as the Hope Valley and Ashbourne could also see snow showers.

A Nissan X-Trail gets a helping hand after getting in the Derbyshire Peak District near Biggin earlier this winter. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

Areas hit by flooding in the wake of Storm Franklin, including Matlock and the Derwent valley, could see more rain showers tomorrow.

Thankfully, there is also a lot of dry weather in the forecast for the next few days.

Winds will continue to ease during Monday, February 21, with showers to follow on Tuesday.