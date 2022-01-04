Meet the first babies to be born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on New Year's Day

Millie Linley (left) born to parents Laura and Steven Linley alongside Arnie (right) born to Charlotte Sprusen and partner Phil Wilson

First time parents Laura Charlesworth and partner David Charlesworth from Staveley welcomed a baby boy named William at 00.03am weighing in at 6lb 15 1/2 oz.

They said: “We’re overwhelmed by the care received and I couldn’t have done it without the support of the midwives involved. We’d like to give a special mention to Lucy, Sophie, Ania and Evie.”

Jessica-Smith Batty and partner Robert Thorpe from Clowne welcomed Albie Thomas Thorpe into the world at 01.04am, weighing 6lb 8oz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby William was the first to be welcomed in 2022 by first time parents Laura Charlesworth and partner David Charlesworth

Albie will be a little brother for seven-year-old, Olivia.

Jessica said: “Albie is a brilliant start to the New Year!”

Laura and Steven Linley from Killamarsh had the first girl of the 2022, when Millie was born at 02.27am, weighing 5lb 11oz.

Baby Dickinson born to parents Ellie Dickinson and partner Ed Cole

The first-time parents said: “The care we received was phenomenal and we couldn’t have asked for any better. The whole pregnancy has been amazing, and the fantastic care has continued on the postnatal ward with a special mention to Kim, Maternity Assistant for her support with breastfeeding.”

Ellie Dickinson and partner Ed Cole from Ashover had a beautiful boy, yet to be named, weighing 6lb 4oz, he was born at 06.45am.

Ellie said: “He is a lovely surprise to start the new year.”

Charlotte Sprusen and partner Phil Wilson from Alfreton welcomed their new addition, Arnie, to 2022 celebrations at 10.17am, weighing 7lb 15 ½ oz.

Jessica-Smith Batty and partner Robert Thorpe welcomed Albie Thomas Thorpe on New Year's Day

The five New Year morning babies are on the back of three boys, to be born on Christmas morning.

Berenice Groves, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer, said: “It’s always special when a baby arrives but at this time of year, it’s a real blessing. We continue to be busy in the maternity unit at the hospital and wish all the babies born this year the very best. Each one is so special.”

All babies and mothers are doing well and looking forward to the rest of the festivities and 2022.