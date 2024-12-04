Shoppers risk a £100 charge for staying too long under new car park rules at Meadowhall.

The megamall is clamping down on ‘non-Meadowhall visitors’ who park all day free.

The shopping centre, which has 12,000 spaces, is well served by public transport and popular with commuters heading into Sheffield city centre.

Now, parking is limited to 14-hours per week.

Meadowhall bosses say many cars are left all day, particularly by visitors combining shopping with a trip to the cinema and a meal. But it is unusual for cars to exceed 14 hours in a one-week period.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said a majority of car park users followed the rules.

They said: “Our parking policies are designed to make visits to Meadowhall as convenient and enjoyable as possible, ensuring good availability of spaces for our visitors.

“We’re grateful to the vast majority of our car park users for complying with our policies, and we look forward to continuing to welcome visitors with festive activities taking place throughout the Christmas period.”

Anyone who felt they had received a Parking Charge Notice in error should contact the customer care team, they added.

The policy is enforced by cameras. The car park is run by Minster Baywatch.

Meadowhall has yet to update its website with the new rules.