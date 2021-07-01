Man who died after falling into slurry tank on Derbyshire farm named

A man who died after falling into a slurry tank on a Derbyshire farm has been named as his inquest was opened in Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:55 am

John Edward Furness, 38, of West End, Elton, near Matlock, died after the incident at his farm on June 14, the hearing was told.

Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said: “Mr Furness’ death has resulted from him going into a slurry tank.

The inquest was held at Chesterfield Town Hall.

"He has fallen into the slurry and ingested and aspirated the slurry in the tank, which has led to a cardiac arrest and a brain injury from a lack of oxygen.”

Mr Furness was rushed from the farm to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital where he sadly died.

Mr Nieto said a port-mortem would not be necessary and confirmed that separate Derbyshire Constabulary and Health and Safety Executive investigations were ongoing.

The coroner adjourned the inquest, held at Chesterfield Town Hall, until July 28 when a review will take place.

Derbyshire