Man left with fractured skull after ‘attack’ in Derbyshire

Two men were allegedly assaulted by a group of five young men in the car park at Long Eaton train station at round 8.45pm on April 17.

One of the victims was left with a fractured skull while the other man suffered a broken nose.

A teenager was arrested after the incident.

Derbyshire police said an 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and released under investigation as enquiries continue.