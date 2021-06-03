Man left with fractured skull after ‘attack’ in Derbyshire

A teenager has been arrested after a man was left with a fractured skull in an alleged attack in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:23 am
Two men were allegedly assaulted by a group of five young men in the car park at Long Eaton train station at round 8.45pm on April 17.

One of the victims was left with a fractured skull while the other man suffered a broken nose.

A teenager was arrested after the incident.

Derbyshire police said an 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and released under investigation as enquiries continue.

