Man left with fractured skull after ‘attack’ in Derbyshire
A teenager has been arrested after a man was left with a fractured skull in an alleged attack in Derbyshire.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:23 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:23 am
Two men were allegedly assaulted by a group of five young men in the car park at Long Eaton train station at round 8.45pm on April 17.
One of the victims was left with a fractured skull while the other man suffered a broken nose.
Derbyshire police said an 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and released under investigation as enquiries continue.