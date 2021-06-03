Derbyshire police concerned about missing man

Derbyshire police are concerned for the safety of a missing man.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 8:25 am

Steven Haugh was last seen in the Langley Mill area on May 12. Police have now issued a public appeal for help.

The 42-year-old, who is 6ft tall with short brown hair, was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, a green/sand coloured cotton tracksuit and khaki Nike trainers. He was also carrying a white drawstring bag.

Steven Haugh.

Anyone with any information about his current whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 411-290521.

