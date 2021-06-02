Look what’s appeared in Chesterfield field

David France mowed the design into the public open space in Lakeside Close, Old Whittington.

It took the 79-year-old around an hour to make it on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David France's grass labyrinth.

He was inspired after watching a TV programme about mazes and labyrinths – and was keen to spread some cheer after a tough year.

David, of Lakeside Close, said: “I wanted to do this for the enjoyment of local children during the half-term holiday.

“I looked up some designs and went to work on it.

“Personally I’m very happy with it and think it looks nice.

“The response from the people of Lakeside Close has been terrific.

“One little girl told me she’s been around it six times!

“Others have enjoyed running around it in the sun.

“Adults in the area also think it’s amazing.

“Let’s hope it stays!”