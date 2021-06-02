Pictures show damage after suspected arson attack in Bolsover

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property on Valley Road at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

One car was destroyed by the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the suspected arson attack in Bolsover. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Another vehicle was damaged, as was the roof to a car port and a neighbouring property.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously the night before, particularly from around 11.30pm onwards.”

Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield CID, quoting reference 21*300977, using the non emergency details below.

Police are investigating the incident.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101

Can you help officers with their enquiries?