Free meals at Chesters: Buy this week’s Derbyshire Times to find out how to enter competition

To mark the occasion, the Derbyshire Times is joining forces with Chesterfield-based Chesters for a tasty competition. Buy this week’s paper – out on Thursday – to find out how to enter!

The award-winning restaurant will offer a meal for a couple and a meal for two families of four.

Chesters' waitress Hanna Vilhunen, manager DJ Mills and waitress Hannah Thursby. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Chris Ioannides, owner of Chesters, said: "It’s great to have a special day for Britain’s favourite dish.

“Who doesn’t love fish and chips?!

“We’re pleased to be working with the Derbyshire Times on this competition – and look forward to treating the winners to some delicious food.”

Chesters’ restaurant is located on Sheffield Road.

Later this year, the popular company will open its new outlet on the Markham Vale services site at junction 29A of the M1, opposite McDonald’s and adjacent to Starbucks.

Customers can expect all of Chesters’ best-known dishes as well as some tasty new additions to the menu at the new restaurant, takeaway and drive-through.

Chris said: “It’s a really exciting time for us and we’re looking to open to the public at Markham Vale towards the end of September – we can’t wait.”

