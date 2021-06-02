Driver overtakes fully-marked Derbyshire police car at 93mph on M1
Derbyshire police have punished two speeders overnight.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:33 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:35 am
According to Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, a driver overtook them at 93mph on the M1 – in their fully-marked police car.
They also said they clocked a driver going at 105mph on the A50 ‘drifting from lane to lane’.
“You guessed it, in front of our marked police car,” they added.
The unit handed out tickets to the speeders.
Speed is one of the main factors in fatal road accidents.
Drivers are urged to abide by the speed limit.