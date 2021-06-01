Sunshine pictures: 10 of the best photos as Chesterfield and Derbyshire basks in heatwave
The sun has finally put his hat on and Derbyshire residents are making the most of an early summer heatwave.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:54 pm
Families flocked to parks to enjoy an ice cream or a picnic over the bank holiday weekend and today, as the warm weather continues into school half-term holidays.
And it’s good news for the rest of the week, as the Met Office forecast suggests sunny skies will be with us for at least the next 10 days.
Our photographer Brian Eyre captured these images of people out and about in Matlock Bath and Chesterfield.
And resident Nick Rhodes also sent in a picture while out and about. Send your pictures to [email protected]
