Sunshine pictures: 10 of the best photos as Chesterfield and Derbyshire basks in heatwave

Families flocked to parks to enjoy an ice cream or a picnic over the bank holiday weekend and today, as the warm weather continues into school half-term holidays.

And it’s good news for the rest of the week, as the Met Office forecast suggests sunny skies will be with us for at least the next 10 days.

Our photographer Brian Eyre captured these images of people out and about in Matlock Bath and Chesterfield.

And resident Nick Rhodes also sent in a picture while out and about. Send your pictures to [email protected]

1. Keeping cool Grace Watson and Oakley Matthews on a fair ride in Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Seaside vibes Marina Harris and Christine Dowson enjoy a bag of chips. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Enjoying the bank holiday sunshine Sue feeding the ducks and geese with grandchildren Lydia and Fearn. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. A busy Matlock Bath Bank holiday crowds flocked to Matlock Bath. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo