Man died after altercation with dog-walker in Derbyshire, inquest hears

Glenn Watson, of Town Lane, Newton, near Alfreon, died following the incident on the Newton recreation ground in September last year.

The retired retail assistant’s inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court last week.

The inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, located inside the town hall.

Susan Evans, assistant coroner, told the inquest: “On September 14, 2020, Glenn Watson died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with a man walking his dogs on the Newton recreation ground.

“On 12 September, 2020, he had been socialising in his garden which adjoins the recreation ground.

“He went on to the recreation ground because he thought that a man walking his dogs was deliberately throwing a ball towards his house.

“He approached the man and became involved in a physical altercation with him.

“During the altercation he was struck to his face which caused a subdural haematoma from which he later died.

“He suffered from a myelodysplasia which affected his blood clotting and had a pre-existing subdural haematoma.

“Both these conditions contributed to his death.”

Recording a narrative conclusion, Ms Evans said: “Glenn Watson died as a result of injuries sustained in an altercation with another male.

“His pre-existing subdural haematoma and myelodysplasia contributed to his death.”

