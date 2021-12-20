Amazon staff near Chesterfield celebrate Christmas

Giveaways, competitions, Christmas jumper days and brass band music have been taking place at the depot in Barlborough throughout November and December as the team works to deliver for customers this Christmastime.

Speaking during the fun-filled celebrations, site leader at the depot, Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, said: “The run-up to Christmas has been the highlight of our calendar and it’s been great to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun events for our team while delivering for our customers here and across the UK.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A band performed festive songs at Amazon's depot near Chesterfield.

One of the team at Amazon in Barlborough who has been enjoying the festivities is Adam Wesson.

He added: “November and December are two of the most exciting months of the year at Amazon.

“It’s brilliant to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun activities with our colleagues and friends,” he added.