Man charged with string of offences after incident in Chesterfield

Police attended the shopping complex at Littlemoor in Newbold on Monday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called just after 2pm to a report that two women had been in a car outside the Littlemoor Centre when a group of people had approached them, taken the car keys and threatened them.

The suspect is due to appear in court next month.

“The women left the car and the group got in, colliding with the Spa shop before driving off.

“The car was later found abandoned."

Police subsequently arrested four people, including a 30-year-old man.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers said he had been charged with aggravated taking without consent; no licence; no insurance; theft; possession of a bladed article and public order.

Derbyshire Constabulary asked the Derbyshire Times not to name the 30-year-old man, citing ‘concerns for his welfare’.

He is due to appear at crown court on July 6.

The other three suspects were released on bail.