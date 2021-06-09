13 things you’d be pleased to see the back of in Chesterfield

That’s the question we asked on our Facebook page last week and it got hundreds of responses. Take a look at some of them…
1. SALTERGATE MULTI-STOREY CAR PARK
Many people don't like the look of this car park. Neil Barber described it as an 'utter mess'. However, a number of Cestrefeldians think it looks a lot better than the previous one.
2. ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR
Lots of you wish there was no anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield. As we reported this week, Chesterfield Borough Council has been awarded £432,000 from the Government to tackle anti-social behaviour. The authority says it plans to spend the money on boosting CCTV, street lighting and making women and girls feel safer in our communities.
3. ROUNDABOUTS
Whittington Moor and Horns Bridge roundabouts fill many of you with dread. Isn't it the bad drivers who are the problem, though?
4. ICE RINK CALLS
Kieran Wall said he'd like to see an end to people calling for an ice rink. "It would be underused," he said. We know many people, however, would love to get an ice rink in the town. It's going to happen one day, surely?
