People have been telling us what they'd like to see removed in Chesterfield. Read on for the suggestions...

13 things you’d be pleased to see the back of in Chesterfield

We all know Chesterfield is great – but if you could get rid of one thing, what would it be?

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 12:48 pm

That’s the question we asked on our Facebook page last week and it got hundreds of responses. Take a look at some of them…

MORE: Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby Magistrates

MORE: This is why some pedestrian crossings in Chesterfield don't make a beeping sound

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

1. SALTERGATE MULTI-STOREY CAR PARK

Many people don't like the look of this car park. Neil Barber described it as an 'utter mess'. However, a number of Cestrefeldians think it looks a lot better than the previous one.

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo

2. ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR

Lots of you wish there was no anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield. As we reported this week, Chesterfield Borough Council has been awarded £432,000 from the Government to tackle anti-social behaviour. The authority says it plans to spend the money on boosting CCTV, street lighting and making women and girls feel safer in our communities.

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo

3. ROUNDABOUTS

Whittington Moor and Horns Bridge roundabouts fill many of you with dread. Isn't it the bad drivers who are the problem, though?

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo

4. ICE RINK CALLS

Kieran Wall said he'd like to see an end to people calling for an ice rink. "It would be underused," he said. We know many people, however, would love to get an ice rink in the town. It's going to happen one day, surely?

Photo: Pixabay

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4