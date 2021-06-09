Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby Magistrates

Jordan Piper, 23, of North Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon - namely a knuckle duster - in a public place, possession of 0.13 grams of cocaine, committing a further offence while serving a suspended jail term and failing to comply with a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Given 12 rehabilitation activity days and a 12-week electronic curfew. Fined £200, made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £145 court costs.

Luke Hatcher, 28, of Ingleton Road, Hasland, Chesterfeld: Guilty of two counts of assaulting a police officer. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months – offence involved spitting blood on police officers at the start of the pandemic. Made to pay £300 compensation, £300 court costs and £122 victim surcharge.

Ludmila Stirbet, 39, of Rayleigh Avenue, Brimington: Guilty of four counts of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely , 38, 39 and 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Christopher Bell, 27, of Glasshouse Lane, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joanne Berry, 55, of Green Cross, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Fined £107, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Nathan Fortune, 27, of Kentmere House, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without a licence and uninsured. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mary Greatorex, 25, of Grangewood Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dawn Hallam, 63, of Moorview House, High Street, Brimington: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Gemma Harper, 39, of Valley View Close, Eckington: Guilty of Failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Johnson, 42, of Cordwell Close, Staveley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £220, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stephen Oldfield, 30, of Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured and without a licence. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jamie Walsh, 43, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured with a worn tyre and a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sean Holt, 39, of Thorntree Court, Grangewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of Failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Daniel Berrisford, 35, of Burnside Avenue, Shirland, Alfreton: Guilty of driving above the legal alcohol limit – Namely 209 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood – and stealing two pairs of wireless earphones to the value of £33.98 belonging to Ad Astra. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Harry Fletcher, 25, of Crosshill Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a poorly-maintained handbrake. Fined £246, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stephen Lorimer, 61, of Marple Mews, Alfreton: Guilty of four counts of breaching a restraining order and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 34 weeks due to a flagrant disregard for court orders. Made to pay £158 victim surcharge.

Charley Wright, 28, of George Street, South Normanton: Guilty of stealing laundry products to the value of £62.98, two bottles of whiskey of a value unknown, two hand-held hoovers to the value of £99.98, tobacco to the value of £81.50, gin to the value of £17.99, washing tablets to the value of £36.90, Yankee candles to the value of £200, two cordless vacuums to the value of £99.98, two bottles of rum to the value of £35, chocolate bars to the value of £56.80, Lynx deodorant to the value of £37.81 and a bag and chocolate to the value of £35.00 Transferred to another court for sentence.

Allen Sharp, 50, of Faircroft Close, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Fined £100, made to pay costs of £146 to Derbyshire Police.

Aaron Keane, 40, of Redland Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving above the legal alcohol limit – namely 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for 24 weeks due to very high reading, driving while banned and a lengthy previous record for similar offences, made to pay £128 victim surcharge, banned from driving for five years.

Natasha Whittaker, 32, of Fern Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of breaching bail conditions. Re-admitted to bail.

Andrew Hooper, 32, of Holly Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving a motor vehicle in the county of Derbyshire – namely a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle – at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour, namely 39 miles per hour.Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.