Man caught on camera mistreating tiny Lhasa Apso-type pet dog on north Derbyshire street

The incident happened in Westhorpe Road, Killamarsh, when a shocked member of the public spotted the man’s violence towards the small black Lhasa Apso-type dog as he walked it along the street.

A man wearing dark clothing was seen to yank the dog on the lead before kneeling on its neck.

He then lifted the pet up by the neck and put it back down on the floor and again kneels on it.

The RSPCA is appealing for help after a man was seen roughly mistreating a dog on this street in Killamarsh, north Derbyshire. Image: RSPCA.

The RSPCA says he then picked it up around the stomach before throwing it on the floor and giving it a kick before yanking it down the footpath during an attack which lasted about two minutes.

The person who saw the incident reported the matter to the RSPCA and now Inspector Heather Morris is appealing for information to trace the dog walker.

She said: “We have had reports of a man roughly treating a dog in which the pet at one point was thrown against the floor and knelt on twice by the man walking the pet roughly on a lead.

"The frightened dog was also kicked during the incident before he was yanked down the street.

“The man is described as a young white male, in his late teens to early 20s. He had shoulder length orange/ginger hair, was of slim build and about 5 foot 7 inches tall. The dog was wearing a fluorescent orange coat.

“This is in a residential area and close to roads so I am hoping others may have seen something and be able to provide me with information as to who this man is as together with the dog the pair are very distinctive.

“I want to hear from him, or anyone who knows who he is as I am worried about this dog and am very keen to check that he or she is okay.”

The incident happened on Sunday, February 20 at about 11am. Anyone who thinks they can help should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.