Man charged with stalking woman in her 20s in north Derbyshire

The 37-year-old was arrested in North Wingfield on Friday, March 11 on suspicion of stalking a woman in her 20s.

He was questioned and subsequently charged and remanded into police custody.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The man appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 March and is due to appear for another hearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been remanded into custody after being charged with alleged stalking offences in Derbyshire. Imge for illustration only.

“If you are receiving attention from someone that is unwanted this can be classed as stalking or harassment.

“It is defined as behaviour which happens two or more times, and causes the victim to feel alarmed, distressed or afraid that violence might be used against them.

“This includes a wide range of different types of behaviour, including repeated unwanted communication, sending unwanted gifts, making threats, causing damage or frequently turning up at their home uninvited.

You can find more information on this on our website here: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/sh/stalking-harassment/what-is-stalking-harassment/

"If you feel you are being stalked or harassed you can report to us using any of the following methods.”

Website– complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Phone – 101 non-emergency, always dial 999 in an emergency and you need immediate assistance