Concerns over illegal encampments in Derbyshire town

A resident from Clowne told the Derbyshire Times two Traveller sites had ‘popped up’ in the area over the last two months or so.

“They appear to be growing in size,” the resident said.

One of the Traveller sites in Clowe, at the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Victories Church.

“One site is off Gapsick Lane and the other is at the old Sacred Heart church – both sites have people living in caravans, campers and vans themselves.

“The council appears to have no intention of moving these people on.

“Surely in 2022 people should not be moving on to land without permission?”

The Derbyshire Times put the concerns to Bolsover District Council and a spokesperson responded about the church site.

They said: “We have received an enquiry relating to the use of land at the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Victories Church.

“The enquiry specifically relates to the unauthorised use of the car park to the front of the site.

“We are also currently dealing with a planning application for residential development on the site.

“The enquiry is currently being investigated to establish whether a breach of planning control has taken place.”