Loved-up sheep features in Chesterfield Valentine's Day postbox topper

The postbox, opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road, in Walton, features a sheep knitting away, surrounded by love hearts and with the poem: Rose are red, Violets are blue, Sugar is sweet, And so are ewe.

The same postbox has been adorned with a number of knitted creations over the years, including for the FIFA World Cup, the Queen’s jubilee, halloween and Christmas

Yarn bombing is a type of street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk. The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide