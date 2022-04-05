Lorry sheds load of biscuits into Derbyshire road

Police were called after a lorry shed its load of biscuits across a Derbyshire road, causing a problem for other drivers

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:31 am

Officers were called out to deal with the incident after a truck carrying the sweet treats spilled the load into Ilkeston Road, at Sandiacre, last night.

Police said: “Please bare with us whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue.”

“A lorry load of McVities’ finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The lorry shed its load of biscuits

The spillage caused some delays for road users in the area.

Read More

Read More
Claims new Chesterfield to Staveley road is not the long-awaited bypass proposed...
DerbyshirePoliceMcVities