Lorry sheds load of biscuits into Derbyshire road
Police were called after a lorry shed its load of biscuits across a Derbyshire road, causing a problem for other drivers
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:31 am
Officers were called out to deal with the incident after a truck carrying the sweet treats spilled the load into Ilkeston Road, at Sandiacre, last night.
Police said: “Please bare with us whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue.”
“A lorry load of McVities’ finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!”
The spillage caused some delays for road users in the area.
