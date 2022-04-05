Lorry sheds load of biscuits into Derbyshire road

Officers were called out to deal with the incident after a truck carrying the sweet treats spilled the load into Ilkeston Road, at Sandiacre, last night.

Police said: “Please bare with us whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue.”

“A lorry load of McVities’ finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!”

The lorry shed its load of biscuits