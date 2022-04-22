Look who is having fun in 30 great photos of Chesterfield's Aquarius reunion in 2014

The Aquarius, which opened in the 1970s and enjoyed a 25-year run, attracted coachloads from far and wide to enjoy dancing and have a few beers.

Those good vibrations will be revived on May 14, 2022, when Real Time Live hosts an Aquarius reunion night.

This special evening will not only celebrate great memories and tunes but also a recent award to conserve the history of the Aquarius. The National Lottery Heritage Fund has given £70,000 to a project to restore hundreds of photos taken by former in-house photographer David Miller.

To buy tickets, priced £9.90 (including booking fee), go to bit.ly/Aquarius70s-80sChesterfieldMay2022.

Neil Anderson has organised four Aquarius reunion events. He ran the first eight years ago to launch his Dirty Stop Out's Guide to 1970s Chesterfield book.

Do you recognise anyone on these photos from 2014?

READ THIS: See who you can spot in 30 photos of revellers at 90s reunion in Chesterfield

1. Girls outing A group of friends at the first Aquarius reunion. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Good spirits Friends poised for a good night out. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Boy zone Lads enjoying a night out at the reunion. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Three cheers Mates enjoying a drink at the reunion. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales