Look at these 9 rescue dogs in the care of Chesterfield RSPCA and ready to be loved

Nine dogs being cared for by volunteers at Chesterfield RSPCA are looking for forever homes.
While a few of the rescue animals will need a bit of training, all of them will need loving and dedicated owners who can provide them with a safe and comfortable place to live.
In return these four-legged friends will provide companionship and an opportunity for exercise that their new families might not otherwise have had.
1. Rescue dogs
Clyde, Hunter and Eve, pictured clockwise from top, are up for adoption at Chesterfield's RSPCA centre. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Hela
Hela, a husky cross breed, is one year and 10 months old. She gets on well other dogs, loves to play but is shy until she gets to know people. Hela is looking for an experienced owner in an adult-only household and would prefer not to live with a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Shadow
Shadow is a six-year-old Staffy cross who is quiet but full of love and can be left alone for short periods. She is looking for an adult-only household where she would be the only pet in the home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Eve
Eve is a six-year-old foxhound who is very clever and friendly with both humans and other dogs. She will need to be trained to sit nicely and to learn how to play. Eve is looking for a home with another dog and could live with children aged 11-16 years. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA