Chesterfield RSPCA currently have 16 dogs who are looking for new owners. Two of them were rescued from appalling living conditions and a third was saved by a kindly motorist who spotted it dodging traffic.
Do you have the time and resources to build trust with a new pet and offer a safe, warm and loving home? Devote dedication to your furry four-legged housemate and they will show you why they deserve the time-honoured title of man’s best friend.
1. Rescue dogs
Storm, Almo and Poppy, Clyde, pictured clockwise from left, are up for adoption at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Narla
Narla, a Bully dog, is four years and seven months old. The RSPCA says: "She came from an environment which was neglectful to the point of malevolence. Several dogs, with whom she lived, had died before Narla was found, only by God’s grace did she not join them." However she does not bear the mental scars that you might expect....she is very friendly with everyone she meets including strangers. Narla is daft yet charming, silly yet endearing; bullish and bold. She is almost house trained and can be left alone for short periods. Her preference is for an adult-only household and to be the only dog in the home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
Shadow is a six year old German Shepherd cross Staffy and is a new arrival at Chesterfield RSPCA. Photo: Shadow
4. Stanley
Stanley is a seven-year-old cross breed male who spent his earlier life in a scrapyard bound by barbed wire, bricks and brutality. When he arrived at Chesterfield RSPCA's shelter his skin was scoured and his ears infected. A personable and friendly dog, he is looking for an owner who can work on his basic training, can teach him what comfort looks like and what love looks like. Stanley would prefer an adult-only household where he is the only pet in the home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA