2 . Narla

Narla, a Bully dog, is four years and seven months old. The RSPCA says: "She came from an environment which was neglectful to the point of malevolence. Several dogs, with whom she lived, had died before Narla was found, only by God’s grace did she not join them." However she does not bear the mental scars that you might expect....she is very friendly with everyone she meets including strangers. Narla is daft yet charming, silly yet endearing; bullish and bold. She is almost house trained and can be left alone for short periods. Her preference is for an adult-only household and to be the only dog in the home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA