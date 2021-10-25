Lockdown lovers tie the knot in Chesterfield

A Derbyshire couple has tied the knot after enjoying a whirlwind lockdown romance.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:55 am
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:42 pm

Helen Bown and Tony Richardson got hitched at Chesterfield Register Office last Tuesday – a year to the day when they had their first date at Starbucks at Markham Vale.

After their ceremony, the pair returned to the coffee shop to toast their vows and will now honeymoon in Dubai.

Congratulations to Derbyshire lovebirds Helen Bown and Tony Richardson on their marriage! Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Before their wedding, Helen, 58, told the Derbyshire Times: “I must have been on about 50 dates which were unsuccessful – and then Tony popped up on Plenty of Fish.

“We chatted for so many hours before we had our first date at Markham Vale Starbucks.

“It was definitely love at first sight.”

Tony said he moved to Helen’s house in Holmewood last November – and he’s been there ever since.

We wish you all the happiness in the world.

Their relationship blossomed during the second lockdown and 56-year-old Tony proposed to Helen on New Year’s Eve.

“I absolutely adore her,” he said.

“She’s very special to me.”

The look of love...

