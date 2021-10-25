Child took knife into Chesterfield primary school

Derbyshire Constabulary has not identified the primary school but released a statement about the incident to the Derbyshire Times.

The statement said: “On October 14, a parent contacted us with concerns that another child had brought a knife into their child’s primary school.

Police were called after a child took a knife into a Chesterfield primary school.

“Enquiries have been carried out by officers, and in conjunction with the school.

“A member of the staff at the school took immediate action to confiscate the knife as soon as they became aware.

“No one suffered any injuries.

“The child is under the age of criminal responsibility, which is currently 10-years-old.

“Officers have spoken to the child, their family and the school and have referred the matter to other local agencies who can provide support.”

The Derbyshire Times contacted the force after being made aware of a Facebook post about the incident.

The post names a school.

However, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told us they would not confirm or deny the name of the school as the force does not want to risk identifying the child or children in question.

According to the Facebook post, the knife was concealed in some paper which had a child’s name on it.

A child told friends they were going to stab another child, the post claimed.

The Derbyshire Times asked the school believed to be involved for a comment.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We have no comment to make about the Facebook post.”