Letter: It’s alright for some, Boris
Boris Johnson has had two family holidays within the last month.
Electors see our Prime Minister as an example, and we need to demand the same amount of holidays as Boris has, and to be given the wages/benefits to fund those holidays!
Adrian Rimington
By email
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you