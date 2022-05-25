Little Dessert Shop announces opening date in Chesterfield with 99p waffles offer

Little Dessert Shop will launch on Holywell Street, Chesterfield on June 4, 2022.

Waffles will be sold for 99p to the first 1,000 customers who place an order from 2pm on the opening day only.

During the first week of opening waffles, crepes, cookie dough or pancakes will be available for £5 – certain waffles will be excluded from this offer.

Customers will have the options of takeaway and collection or can order the desserts directly to their doorstep using the website or official Little Dessert Shop app or delivery apps Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat!

Little Dessert Shop has created around 40 jobs in Chesterfield and is recognised as the UK’s fastest growing dessert chain.