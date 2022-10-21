Litter of adorable puppies at Chesterfield RSPCA centre seek loving owners
Seven adorable collie-cross bulldog puppies, currently being cared for by charity volunteers in Chesterfield, are looking for forever homes with loving owners.
By Gay Bolton
36 minutes ago
The ten-week-old litter, comprising five males and two females, are residing at Chesterfield RSPCA centre.
Two German Shepherds, a Doberman and two American bulldogs are also among dogs at the Spital Lane shelter that are seeking new homes.
If you are interested in adopting any of them, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk
