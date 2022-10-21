News you can trust since 1855
Collie cross bulldog pup, Doberman and a terrier are among dogs who are searching for loving owners (photos: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA)

Litter of adorable puppies at Chesterfield RSPCA centre seek loving owners

Seven adorable collie-cross bulldog puppies, currently being cared for by charity volunteers in Chesterfield, are looking for forever homes with loving owners.

By Gay Bolton
36 minutes ago

The ten-week-old litter, comprising five males and two females, are residing at Chesterfield RSPCA centre.

Two German Shepherds, a Doberman and two American bulldogs are also among dogs at the Spital Lane shelter that are seeking new homes.

If you are interested in adopting any of them, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

1. Collie cross bulldog puppies

Could you give one of the seven collie-cross bulldog pups a home?

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

2. Ellie

This six-year-old American Bulldog is a large dog with a sweet temperament. Ellie's carers suspect that she may be deaf as she is oblivious to the noise of the RSPCA kennels, sleeping contentedly until she feels a gentle hand on her head.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

3. Elsa

Five-year-old Elsa is a German Shepherd who is full of life and wants to be friends with everyone she meets. Clever, attentive and loving, Elsa is looking for a like-minded owner.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

4. Matty

This 12-year-old male terrier is an ex-stray who is looking for a home with children aged ten and upwards – and one with no smaller animals. Matty is sweet and affectionate but has a tendency to become anxious in unfamiliar situations.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

