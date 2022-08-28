Derbyshire pet lovers share photos of their furry friends for International Dog Day
Pictured here are just a few of the adorable photos we were sent by doting Chesterfield dog owners of their treasured canines.
From Spaniels and Alsations to hounds of unknown heritage, we’ve received literally hundreds of pictures of pets of all shapes and sizes to mark International Dog Day which took place this months
The occasion was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige to bring awareness to the condition of animals as well as encourage adoption.
It aims to help people take better care of their pets and make more responsible choices when it comes to getting or looking after a dog.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4