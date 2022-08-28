Derbyshire pet lovers share photos of their furry friends for International Dog Day

From Spaniels and Alsations to hounds of unknown heritage, we’ve received literally hundreds of pictures of pets of all shapes and sizes to mark International Dog Day which took place this months

The occasion was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige to bring awareness to the condition of animals as well as encourage adoption.

It aims to help people take better care of their pets and make more responsible choices when it comes to getting or looking after a dog.

Seth Springer Spaniel Seth, from Walton Photo: Phil Bramley

Bailey and Poppy Romanian rescue pooch Bailey with best pal Poppy, sent in by Sharon Jones Photo: Sharon Jones

Indie "if it's not pinned down it's not safe!", says proud owner Nina Jane Cartwright Photo: Nina Jane Cartwright

Ozzy Aged 18 months Photo: Lisa Hale