News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chesterfield folk share their pooch snaps

Derbyshire pet lovers share photos of their furry friends for International Dog Day

Pictured here are just a few of the adorable photos we were sent by doting Chesterfield dog owners of their treasured canines.

By Ben McVay
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:58 pm

From Spaniels and Alsations to hounds of unknown heritage, we’ve received literally hundreds of pictures of pets of all shapes and sizes to mark International Dog Day which took place this months

The occasion was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige to bring awareness to the condition of animals as well as encourage adoption.

It aims to help people take better care of their pets and make more responsible choices when it comes to getting or looking after a dog.

Undefined: readMore

1. Seth

Springer Spaniel Seth, from Walton

Photo: Phil Bramley

Photo Sales

2. Bailey and Poppy

Romanian rescue pooch Bailey with best pal Poppy, sent in by Sharon Jones

Photo: Sharon Jones

Photo Sales

3. Indie

"if it’s not pinned down it’s not safe!", says proud owner Nina Jane Cartwright

Photo: Nina Jane Cartwright

Photo Sales

4. Ozzy

Aged 18 months

Photo: Lisa Hale

Photo Sales
DerbyshireChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4