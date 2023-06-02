Jordan Power, who lives in Holmewood, has been chosen for the second round of the UK Calendar Girls contest after narrowly missing out on the top three in Playboy’s lingerie model competition.

Online voting will begin for the calendar competition on Wednesday, June 7 and Jordan is hoping that she will get enough support to take her through to the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan, who is a size 14/16 and has a 38DD bust, said: “Being chosen would mean the absolute world to me to prove bigger ladies out there are loved as well as others. Modelling is all I want to do; it's made me feel better/happy and now in love with my body again.”

Jordan Power, who lives in Holmewood, has been chosen for the second round of the UK Calendar Girls contest after narrowly missing out on the top three in Playboy’s lingerie model competition.

The 36-year-old mum of three initially backed out of the calendar competition when her mental health took a turn for the worse but then reapplied and was chosen from thousands to attend a casting session last month.

“Something inside told me I needed to do it to see how I’d feel," said Jordan, who works for Tesco Mobile. “I had no money for hair and makeup so I did it all myself which was hard.

"As soon as I got there I had so many thoughts, one being "I'm not good enough". But as soon as a camera was on me in front of everyone I relaxed and realised this is quite powerful of being a woman. I didn’t think of myself as unworthy. I proved to myself I could do it and I never thought once about my own mental health. I absolutely loved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My husband James said to me before I went in how proud he was of me which made me cry because he knows what I'm battling each day. When I came out he said I was a totally different person. I’m still proud because I did it and smiling like I haven’t in a long time.

Jordan Power of Holmewood is counting on votes to take her through to the third round of UK Calendar Girls.

"I'm just a normal working wife and mother who for once was a little selfish and thought about my own dreams. Win or lose, I’ve accomplished how someone like me can feel better about herself. The experience was life-changing.

“After this competition my aim is to get women who have felt down about themselves, have low esteem or struggling with mental health to see what something like this can do for them.”

Voting in the second round of the UK Calendar Girls competition will end on July 7. Eighty contestants will progress through to the final on August 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A percentage of money raised from the online voting will go to the Chestnut Appeal for prostate cancer and also Mental Health Awareness.

Jordan has been chosen for the second round of the UK Calendar Girls out of thousands of applicants. Online voting for this round runs from June 7 to July 7.

The competition was launched by Myles Lockwood in 2006 to give women age 18 to 45 years the opportunity to break into modelling without having the expense of creating a portfolio. Applicants of all shapes and sizes are accepted and the contest has helped many females who may have suffered from anxiety, lack of confidence or low self-esteem.

The calendar is sold to 16 countries around the world with proceeds going to cancer charities. In 2010 Myles lost his mum to the disease which she battled for 20 years and he has since raised more than £50,000 for cancer related charities.