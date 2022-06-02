Life-saving defibrillators to be installed at train stations across Derbyshire

EMR will be installing defibrillators at nine stations across Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Belper, Derby and Whitwell.

Each defibrillator comes with step-by-step instructions built into the unit, which explain how to use it should someone suffer a cardiac arrest.

The computers inside the defibrillators work by analysing people’s heart rhythms to find out whether an electric shock is needed. If required, electrodes then automatically deliver the shock.

Chesterfield is one of a number of stations that will benefit.

Having a defibrillator close when someone suffers a cardiac arrest greatly improves their chances of survival. According to the British Heart Foundation, for every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone to deliver the shock needed, chances of survival reduce up to 10%.

The locations of the defibrillators were put forward by station adopters and local community rail partnerships.

Donna Adams, community engagement manager, said: “Each second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and with many thousands of people passing through our stations each day, they are ideal places to install a defibrillator.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to such an important project and bring such vital equipment to communities right across the region we serve.”

The units are to be fitted at the following stations: