Café Nellie is Brampton’s latest offering.

First look at Chesterfield’s latest café – with owner excited for ‘new challenge’

A new café has recently opened its doors to customers in Chesterfield – offering a ‘relaxed atmosphere’ alongside a varied selection of food and drink.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 2:27 pm

Café Nellie is the latest edition to Chatsworth Road, having been opened by owner Tracey Wallis at the start of May.

Tracey ran the Pekoe Café inside the Northern Tea Merchants for around five years – but decided to take on a new challenge, opening her own premises after renovating the old William Hill bookies.

Here are 11 photos that show customers what they can expect at Café Nellie.

1. Café Nellie

Café Nellie can be found at 175 Chatsworth Road.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Total revamp

It is a far cry from the dilapidated William Hill - having undergone a complete renovation.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. A new venture

The café opened on May 3, and Tracey said: “We just decided it was time for us to be independent. It’s a new challenge, and we like that - we’re heading for the biggest recession in years but we’re going to do it.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Brilliant response so far

Tracey said: “The response has been absolutely fantastic - we’ve had so many customers follow us down here and they’ve been really enthusiastic. Honestly, it makes me want to cry sometimes, because everyone has been so kind.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

