Lib Dems buoyed by Chesterfield Borough Council by-election success

The Liberal Democrats have been buoyed ahead of the Derbyshire County Council election results after they won a separate by-election for the Brampton East and Boythorpe seat at Chesterfield Borough Council.

Liberal Democrat Keith Falconer secured the seat as Labour came in third place while Reform UK came in second place and the Conservative candidate came in sixth place.

Cllr Paul Holmes, Leader of Chesterfield Liberal Democrats at the Labour-controlled council, said: “I am delighted to welcome Keith back on to the borough council where he rejoins his wife Glenys Falconer in representing his community.

“Keith was first elected to represent what was then called Holmebrook Ward, in a by election in 1986. I was helping at that election and I was pleased to be organising this election some 39 years later.

Councillor Keith Falconer.

“Keith has represented the area for 26 of the last 39 years and will continue to provide the excellent local service his neighbours have always received.”

The Brampton East and Boythorpe Borough Council by-election was counted in the early hours of May 2 and the results were as follows: Liberal Democrat – 410; Reform – 350; Labour – 235; Independent – 90; Green – 48; Conservative – 42; Chesterfield Independent – 9.

Cllr Holmes said: “The collapse in both the Labour and Conservative vote might well be a good indicator of what is to come when the County Council election results are counted later today. I have never known Labour be so unpopular as they are now.”

The Labour controlled borough council still boasts a strong majority of seats over the Liberal Democrats.

In the Derbyshire County Council election residents voted yesterday, on May 1, and the count will be taking place from midday today, May 2, across each of the eight districts and boroughs with the results due to roll-out by later this afternoon.

The Conservative Party has held control of the county council since 2017 and during the last term boasted 40 seats to Labour’s 15, the Liberal Democrats’ four, Amber Valley Independents’ two, Independents’ two and the Green Party’s one councillor.