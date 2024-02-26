Latest signs that film crew are at Haddon Hall where owners remain tight-lipped - could it be BBC drama Wolf Hall?
A photographer, for the Derbyshire Times, drove past the hall on Saturday where he saw the car park transformed into a base camp monitored by security. The hall and grounds are currently closed for the season to the public.
Haddon Hall has so far issued no comment about the filming or what is being shot there.
However, suggestions are rife on social media that it is a sequel to the BBC drama Wolf Hall. One post suggested that the film crew let the cat out of the bag when they visited Bloomers in Bakewell. Another said her daughter had spotted Thomas Brodie Sangster – who played Rafe Sadler in Wolf Hall – walking around Bakewell.