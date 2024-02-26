Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A photographer, for the Derbyshire Times, drove past the hall on Saturday where he saw the car park transformed into a base camp monitored by security. The hall and grounds are currently closed for the season to the public.

Haddon Hall has so far issued no comment about the filming or what is being shot there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad