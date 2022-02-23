Latest hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office predicts snow for Derbyshire

Lorries get stuck on the A515 after heavy snow fell in the Derbyshire Peak District near Biggin earlier this winter. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

Weather experts from the Met Office believe there will be snowfall on high ground in Derbyshire tomorrow (Thursday, February 24) as a cold snap blows in this evening.

It comes as parts of the county begin the clean-up after flood damage from Storm Franklin.

This is the latest Met Office forecast for the Buxton area, as of 10am on Wednesday, February 23.

6am – sleet showers;

7am – light snow;

8am – light snow showers;

9am – light snow showers;

10am – light snow showers;

11am – light snow showers;

12noon – light snow showers;

1pm – light snow showers;

2pm – light snow showers;

3pm – light snow showers;

4pm – sleet showers;

5pm – sleet showers;

6pm – sleet showers;

7pm – sleet showers;

8pm – sleet showers;

9pm – sleet showers;

10pm – sleet showers;

11pm – sleet showers;