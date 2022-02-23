Latest hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office predicts snow for Derbyshire
Meteorologists are forecasting snow for parts of Derbyshire as the county recovers from the storms of the last week.
Weather experts from the Met Office believe there will be snowfall on high ground in Derbyshire tomorrow (Thursday, February 24) as a cold snap blows in this evening.
It comes as parts of the county begin the clean-up after flood damage from Storm Franklin.
This is the latest Met Office forecast for the Buxton area, as of 10am on Wednesday, February 23.
6am – sleet showers;
7am – light snow;
8am – light snow showers;
9am – light snow showers;
10am – light snow showers;
11am – light snow showers;
12noon – light snow showers;
1pm – light snow showers;
2pm – light snow showers;
3pm – light snow showers;
4pm – sleet showers;
5pm – sleet showers;
6pm – sleet showers;
7pm – sleet showers;
8pm – sleet showers;
9pm – sleet showers;
10pm – sleet showers;
11pm – sleet showers;
Midnight – sleet showers.